SVB Leerink Lowers Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $100.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.73% from the company’s current price.

NBIX has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $102.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 1.14. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $1,988,035.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,087.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $94,021.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,637.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $13,076,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,682,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,817,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 728,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 702,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,516,000 after purchasing an additional 59,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

