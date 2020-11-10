SVB Leerink Raises Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target to $320.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TECH. Craig Hallum upgraded Bio-Techne from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Bio-Techne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered Bio-Techne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $253.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $293.30.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $304.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $155.17 and a 52 week high of $316.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total value of $2,520,431.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,730.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 997,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,509,000 after acquiring an additional 30,913 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,847 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 400,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,003 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 399,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,620,000 after acquiring an additional 39,346 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

