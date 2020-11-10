Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 13,311 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 11.5% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $1,451,177.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,156.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 459,700 shares of company stock worth $64,629,826 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Shares of PG stock opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.