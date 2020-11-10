Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 4,685 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRL. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2,838.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 42,125 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at $74,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 34.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,729 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 214.8% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $259,860.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,498.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 41,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $2,144,516.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,685.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,365 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.39. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average is $49.13.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.