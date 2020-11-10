Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 91,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 234.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,226 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 985,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 19.3% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 21.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.0% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 370,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 39,585 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

Shares of GE stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.