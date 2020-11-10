Symmetry Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Match Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,141,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,357,000 after acquiring an additional 39,609 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 1,210.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTCH opened at $137.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.50. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $141.80.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTCH. KeyCorp began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Match Group from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.42.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $2,808,733.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total value of $8,037,789.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,799 shares of company stock worth $22,181,023 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

