Symmetry Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $892,081.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,215.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 405,633 shares of company stock worth $34,231,174. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $90.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $94.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.11.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

