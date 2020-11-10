Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 113.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,221,000 after buying an additional 106,385 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 643,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,077,000 after acquiring an additional 81,976 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.55.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $374,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,301.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.