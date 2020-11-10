Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 115.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Cerner by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 114,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 16.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 832,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,154,000 after acquiring an additional 119,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $73.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.78.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.