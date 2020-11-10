Symmetry Partners LLC Has $10.14 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,724 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 31,630 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 0.9% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

Shares of FB opened at $278.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.99 and a 200-day moving average of $247.01. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $794.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,507 shares of company stock valued at $13,581,812. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.