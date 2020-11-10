Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 14.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the second quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the second quarter worth $1,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total transaction of $1,062,220.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,380,087.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total value of $1,091,484.88. Insiders have sold 8,796 shares of company stock valued at $4,400,601 in the last three months. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHE opened at $478.20 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $330.01 and a one year high of $528.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $484.71 and a 200 day moving average of $475.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.