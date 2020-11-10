Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 212.8% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $146.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $153.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

BR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. DA Davidson cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

In other news, CFO James M. Young sold 42,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $5,932,429.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,814,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total value of $3,133,015.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,889.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,254 shares of company stock valued at $40,451,474. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

