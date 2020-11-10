Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,388,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,777,000 after acquiring an additional 290,876 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 113.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,038,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,168,000 after buying an additional 1,081,563 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,251,000 after buying an additional 245,873 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,542,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,142,000 after buying an additional 39,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,492,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,059,000 after buying an additional 84,706 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.06.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.29.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. Insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

