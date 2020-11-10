Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,124,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,222,000 after buying an additional 7,919,787 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,079,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,395,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,160,000 after purchasing an additional 329,102 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 4,045,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715,058 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2,269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,186,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,067 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLOK. Mizuho boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

