Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $503,000 in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 6.7% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 15,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 5.4% in the second quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.7% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 31.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Barclays raised Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.11. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,040 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

