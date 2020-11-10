Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $515,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 85,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Bank of Marin increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 17,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $3,164,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,522.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $1,537,100.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,979 shares of company stock worth $7,943,609. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.98. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

