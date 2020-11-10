Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $556,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 130.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 131.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 59.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 97.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 62.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,271.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.03.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

