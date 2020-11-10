Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $586,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,287,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,087 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,493,913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $640,435,000 after acquiring an additional 229,000 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $504,079,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $460,724,000 after acquiring an additional 79,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. 140166 lowered their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.39.

BA opened at $179.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.60 and a 200 day moving average of $163.74. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

