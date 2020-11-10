Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New $517,000 Investment in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.4% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 185.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,714.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BC opened at $64.18 on Tuesday. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.46.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

