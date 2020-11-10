Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 26,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 18.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 33,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.13.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $134.28 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $141.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.23 and a 200-day moving average of $112.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.