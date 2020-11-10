Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 1,977 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,606 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,894,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,964,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,415 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,904,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,658,000 after purchasing an additional 405,254 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 156.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,816,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,428,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,085,000 after buying an additional 146,712 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,679,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,139,000 after buying an additional 837,752 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $436,244.06. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 324,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,083,679.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $5,469,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,493 shares of company stock valued at $14,945,960. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.09.

Shares of CDNS opened at $118.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $127.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

