Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 2,075 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,226 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,335,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,570 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,608,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,390,707,000 after purchasing an additional 569,150 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in American Express by 170.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $999,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,218 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Express by 25.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $660,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in American Express by 95.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,559,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $520,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,850 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP stock opened at $117.37 on Tuesday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $94.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. 140166 lowered American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.04.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

