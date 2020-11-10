Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 2,627 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 58.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,622,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,711 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.9% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,178,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,536,000 after purchasing an additional 731,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,131,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,638,000 after purchasing an additional 78,310 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 763.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,010,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,033,000 after buying an additional 893,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in XPO Logistics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,488,000 after buying an additional 23,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $99.30 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $104.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 121.10, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.70.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

