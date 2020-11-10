Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 323 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 34.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total transaction of $1,235,805.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,451,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

BIO opened at $579.96 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.38 and a twelve month high of $648.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $557.49 and a 200-day moving average of $500.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.35 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

