Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 164.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 1,097.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFC opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.38. The firm has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,814 shares of company stock worth $467,922. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Argus lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

