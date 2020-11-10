Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 13,426 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,426 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,731,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $267,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 42.7% during the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 15.5% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 16,622 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.74 and its 200-day moving average is $120.81. The stock has a market cap of $257.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.