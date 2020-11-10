Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,135,000 after buying an additional 572,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in SYNNEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,544,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at $83,719,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 3.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 695,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,355,000 after buying an additional 24,309 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in SYNNEX by 6.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 669,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,737,000 after buying an additional 40,303 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SNX. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.86.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 5,600 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $835,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,802.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total value of $565,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,450.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,571,226 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SNX opened at $149.23 on Tuesday. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $157.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.74 and a 200 day moving average of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

