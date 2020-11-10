Symmetry Partners LLC Takes $646,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,306 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $327,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROST stock opened at $107.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

