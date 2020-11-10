Symmetry Partners LLC Takes Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 1,556.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 679,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,590,000 after acquiring an additional 638,009 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in CME Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 51,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in shares of CME Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1623 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. 1623 Capital LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $155,898.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,234.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $867,600.00. Insiders have sold 12,441 shares of company stock worth $2,065,811 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.18.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $162.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.37. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.95.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.