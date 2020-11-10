Symmetry Partners LLC Takes Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 41.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,003,000 after acquiring an additional 224,551 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Polaris by 90.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 555,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,177,000 after acquiring an additional 263,887 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Polaris by 16.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 517,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,521,000 after acquiring an additional 71,296 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Polaris by 335.4% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 507,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,004,000 after acquiring an additional 391,222 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the second quarter worth $37,933,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $89.19 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $110.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day moving average is $92.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -98.01 and a beta of 2.11.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.73.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

