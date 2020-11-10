Synlogic, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Synlogic in a research note issued on Sunday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Synlogic’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 2,761.83%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synlogic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.94.

Synlogic stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Synlogic by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Synlogic by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synlogic by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 30,872 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

