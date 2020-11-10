Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

SYY opened at $71.08 on Tuesday. Sysco has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 187.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.72.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,647 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 24,379,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,602,000 after acquiring an additional 703,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798,873 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,011,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,053,000 after acquiring an additional 265,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,154,000 after acquiring an additional 620,494 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

