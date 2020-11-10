T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of T2 Biosystems in a report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.45). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for T2 Biosystems’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TTOO. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on T2 Biosystems from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.62.

NASDAQ TTOO opened at $1.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $176.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.79.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 566,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 380,459 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 404,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

