Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TNDM. ValuEngine upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Guggenheim raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.80.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $104.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -139.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.38.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,745.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.87, for a total value of $1,208,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,819 shares of company stock worth $19,668,788 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 279,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after purchasing an additional 74,079 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 43,042 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $595,495,000 after purchasing an additional 454,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

