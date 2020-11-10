Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Trading Down 7.9%

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) shares fell 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.61 and last traded at $22.67. 1,941,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 2,194,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.43.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.72.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

