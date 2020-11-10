Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 13,003 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,003 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.55.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $157,751.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,161.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $113,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,771 shares in the company, valued at $236,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,497 shares of company stock valued at $26,225,447. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $147.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $152.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

