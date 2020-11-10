Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Ingredion worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ingredion by 552.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 83.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 24.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Get Ingredion alerts:

INGR stock opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.56.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.