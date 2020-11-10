Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 38,595 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mplx were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 444,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,024,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,862,000 after purchasing an additional 121,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mplx from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $27.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.95.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 18.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.53%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

