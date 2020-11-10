Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 230,465 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 109.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 441,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,465 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.39% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 595.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 37.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXL stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.80. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.90. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

