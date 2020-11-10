Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRSP. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,457,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,370,000 after buying an additional 1,974,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 596,255 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,158,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,563,000 after acquiring an additional 164,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 147,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $99.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.22. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.14). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $128.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total transaction of $263,650.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,056.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $98,047.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,421.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,743. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

