Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Shares in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 138,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.20% of Mersana Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $25,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 51.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,028,000 after acquiring an additional 972,435 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 776.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,916,000 after acquiring an additional 943,365 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $18,720,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $14,699,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $425,885.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $71,767.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,109 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $26.64.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 4,119.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

