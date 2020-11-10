Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Autohome were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Autohome by 94.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Autohome by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ATHM. Macquarie downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.49.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $103.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.54. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $107.92.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.32 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

