Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,352 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth $38,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Melius upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus cut Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

