Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,811 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $44,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Argus upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $120.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.29. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $131.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $35,039,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,569,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,306,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 396,430 shares of company stock valued at $47,039,374. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

