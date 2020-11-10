Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.58 Million Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 40,434 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of EQT worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 5.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 73,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in EQT by 3.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in EQT by 31.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. EQT Co. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $17.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.85 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EQT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup began coverage on EQT in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.03.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

