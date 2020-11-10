Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 58.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 69.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $31.26.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.44 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 534,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $12,106,122.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 44,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

