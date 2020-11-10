Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $2.89 Million in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 502,734 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Endurance International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Endurance International Group by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Endurance International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Endurance International Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Endurance International Group alerts:

Shares of EIGI opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 72.39 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $9.48.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Endurance International Group had a net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EIGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Endurance International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Endurance International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Endurance International Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Endurance International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

In other news, CAO Timothy Oakes sold 4,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $39,498.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 6,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $40,054.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Endurance International Group Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.