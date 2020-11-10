Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 61.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94,491 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nucor were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 72.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $998,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,617,552.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.05. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.73.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

