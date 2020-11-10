Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 588.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,508 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,819 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in VMware were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 9.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,806 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of VMware by 27.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 16.1% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 211,906 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $32,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMW opened at $140.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.30. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $173.37. The stock has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $191,820.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,450 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $2,051,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,027 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,782.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,037 shares of company stock worth $7,050,117. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMW. Barclays dropped their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on VMware from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.08.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

