Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 10,945 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,945 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 9,412.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,952,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 69.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,965,000 after buying an additional 418,328 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 59.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,844,000 after buying an additional 223,337 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 950,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,758,000 after buying an additional 209,787 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at about $9,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

In other news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $479,142.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,765.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 14,722,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $717,698,718.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HLF opened at $44.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.16. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $52.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average of $46.24.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 120.60% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.